Canada

16-year-old driver arrested after crashing car into house in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy drove a car into a house in the city’s east-end early Tuesday.

Police were called to Parkview Hill Crescent, near O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue East, shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Investigators said that after the crash, the teenager took off on foot and was arrested a short time later in the area.

Trending Stories

No one in the house was injured, police said.

Read more: 3 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in North York

The 16-year-old sustained minor injuries from the crash.

It is unknown if anyone else was in the car, police said.

