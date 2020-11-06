Menu

Crime

Death of inmate at Warkworth Institution to be reviewed: CSC

By Greg Davis Global News
An inmate at Warkworth Institution died on Thursday.
The Correctional Service Canada is investigating the death of an inmate at Warkworth Institution on Thursday.

According to the CSC, an inmate at the medium-sized federal prison died of “apparent natural causes.” The prison is located 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

The inmate was only identified as “D.M.” in order to comply with a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identity of the victim, the CSC stated.

Read more: Package containing contraband tobacco, marijuana, shatter seized at Warkworth Institution

The CSC says the inmate had been in custody since Sept. 15, 2017, to serve a four-year sentence for sexual assault and uttering a threat to cause death/harm.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of the death, the CSC said Friday afternoon.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances,” said Mike Shrider, CSC assistant regional manager for communications.

“CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.”

Click to play video 'Canada’s inmate population decreasing amid COVID-19' Canada’s inmate population decreasing amid COVID-19
Canada’s inmate population decreasing amid COVID-19 – Aug 16, 2020
