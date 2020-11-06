Peterborough unemployment rate in October 2nd highest in country: Statistics Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough’s unemployment numbers increased in October, maintaining one of the highest rates among Canadian cities.

According to Statistics Canada data released on Friday, Peterborough’s unemployment rate for October was 11.7 per cent — up from 11.2 per cent reported in September.

That places the city second behind Edmonton at 12.0 per cent.

Canada’s national unemployment rate for October held steady at 8.9 per cent. It was 9.0 per cent in September.

Ontario’s provincial rate in October was 9.6 per cent, up from 9.5 per cent reported a month prior.

StatCan cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Edmonton 12.0 per cent (12.6)

Peterborough 11.7 per cent (11.2)

Toronto 11.5 per cent (12.8)

Calgary 11.3 per cent (12.6)

Windsor, Ont. 10.8 per cent (9.8)

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 10.8 per cent (12.2)

Saint John, N.B. 10.0 per cent (10.1)

Vancouver 9.7 per cent (11.1)

Barrie, Ont. 9.2 per cent (9.4)

Guelph, Ont. 8.3 per cent (9.6)

Montreal 9.6 per cent (10.7)

Hamilton, Ont. 9.2 per cent (8.9)

London, Ont. 8.9 per cent (8.9)

St. John’s, N.L. 8.8 per cent (9.8)

Winnipeg 8.7 per cent (9.4)

Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 8.6 per cent (8.0)

Kingston, Ont. 8.5 per cent (9.1)

Oshawa 8.3 per cent (9.6)

Moncton, N.B. 8.3 per cent (7.1)

Ottawa 8.2 per cent (8.7)

Saskatoon 8.1 per cent (9.2)

Gatineau, Que. 7.9 per cent (8.1)

Greater Sudbury, Ont. 7.9 per cent (8.5)

Halifax 7.7 per cent (8.4)

Thunder Bay, Ont. 7.6 per cent (8.3)

Victoria 7.6 per cent (9.1)

St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 7.5 per cent (8.7)

Brantford, Ont. 7.2 per cent (8.1)

Sherbrooke, Que. 7.0 per cent (7.4)

Kelowna, B.C. 6.2 per cent (8.0)

Regina 6.1 per cent (7.4)

Trois-Rivieres, Que. 6.0 per cent (6.3)

Saguenay, Que. 5.0 per cent (5.4)

Quebec City 4.5 per cent (5.0)

— With files from The Canadian Press

