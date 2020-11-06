Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Peterborough unemployment rate in October 2nd highest in country: Statistics Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 11:08 am
Peterborough's unemployment rate in October 2020 was the second highest among cities in Canada, according to Statistics Canada data.
Peterborough's unemployment rate in October 2020 was the second highest among cities in Canada, according to Statistics Canada data. The Canadian Press file

The City of Peterborough’s unemployment numbers increased in October, maintaining one of the highest rates among Canadian cities.

According to Statistics Canada data released on Friday, Peterborough’s unemployment rate for October was 11.7 per cent — up from 11.2 per cent reported in September.

That places the city second behind Edmonton at 12.0 per cent.

Read more: More than 300 job openings in Peterborough, PKED says

Canada’s national unemployment rate for October held steady at 8.9 per cent. It was 9.0 per cent in September.

Ontario’s provincial rate in October was 9.6 per cent, up from 9.5 per cent reported a month prior.

StatCan cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Trending Stories
  • Edmonton 12.0 per cent (12.6)
  • Peterborough 11.7 per cent (11.2)
  • Toronto 11.5 per cent (12.8)
  • Calgary 11.3 per cent (12.6)
  • Windsor, Ont. 10.8 per cent (9.8)
  • Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 10.8 per cent (12.2)
  • Saint John, N.B. 10.0 per cent (10.1)
  • Vancouver 9.7 per cent (11.1)
  • Barrie, Ont. 9.2 per cent (9.4)
  • Guelph, Ont. 8.3 per cent (9.6)
  • Montreal 9.6 per cent (10.7)
  • Hamilton, Ont. 9.2 per cent (8.9)
  • London, Ont. 8.9 per cent (8.9)
  • St. John’s, N.L. 8.8 per cent (9.8)
  • Winnipeg 8.7 per cent (9.4)
  • Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 8.6 per cent (8.0)
  • Kingston, Ont. 8.5 per cent (9.1)
  • Oshawa 8.3 per cent (9.6)
  • Moncton, N.B. 8.3 per cent (7.1)
  • Ottawa 8.2 per cent (8.7)
  • Saskatoon 8.1 per cent (9.2)
  • Gatineau, Que. 7.9 per cent (8.1)
  • Greater Sudbury, Ont. 7.9 per cent (8.5)
  • Halifax 7.7 per cent (8.4)
  • Thunder Bay, Ont. 7.6 per cent (8.3)
  • Victoria 7.6 per cent (9.1)
  • St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 7.5 per cent (8.7)
  • Brantford, Ont. 7.2 per cent (8.1)
  • Sherbrooke, Que. 7.0 per cent (7.4)
  • Kelowna, B.C. 6.2 per cent (8.0)
  • Regina 6.1 per cent (7.4)
  • Trois-Rivieres, Que. 6.0 per cent (6.3)
  • Saguenay, Que. 5.0 per cent (5.4)
  • Quebec City 4.5 per cent (5.0)

— With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video 'Jobs available in Peterborough area, despite high unemployment rate' Jobs available in Peterborough area, despite high unemployment rate
Jobs available in Peterborough area, despite high unemployment rate – Sep 4, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Statistics CanadaStats Canadajobless ratePeterborough jobsPeterborough unemploymentPeterborough jobless ratePeterborough unemployment rate
Flyers
More weekly flyers