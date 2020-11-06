Menu

Crime

Mississauga teen charged following FBI, RCMP online child porn investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2020 9:11 am
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing.
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Regional Police say a teen from Mississauga, Ont., is facing child pornography charges after a joint investigation by local police, the RCMP and the FBI.

Police say the investigation began after an anonymous person hacked into an on online group meeting application and streamed “offensive material” in May.

The FBI in the United States tracked the suspect to Mississauga, at which point the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre became involved.

The Peel Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit worked with the two other law enforcement agencies to identify the suspect.

Police say a 17-year-old Mississauga youth was arrested on Oct. 29.

He has been charged with accessing, possessing and making available child pornography and appeared in Brampton court last month.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
