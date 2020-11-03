Search of Dauphin home turns up cache of guns, drugs, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A cache of guns is off the streets after Mounties raided a home in Dauphin last week, RCMP say.

The force says an ongoing investigation led officers to a home on Triangle Road last Thursday where they seized numerous firearms, cocaine, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

RCMP say they arrested Tomson Rodney Flatfoot, 38, and Lana Holly Flatfoot, 38, both from Dauphin.

The pair are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and other firearms offences.

Both have since been released and are expected to appear in a Dauphin courtroom on Dec. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation continues.

3:15 Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson