Crime

Search of Dauphin home turns up cache of guns, drugs, RCMP say

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 1:56 pm
A haul of guns and other contraband Manitoba RCMP say they seized while executing a search warrant at a home in Dauphin.
A haul of guns and other contraband Manitoba RCMP say they seized while executing a search warrant at a home in Dauphin. Handout / RCMP

A cache of guns is off the streets after Mounties raided a home in Dauphin last week, RCMP say.

The force says an ongoing investigation led officers to a home on Triangle Road last Thursday where they seized numerous firearms, cocaine, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Read more: Dauphin man charged after rifle, drugs found in raid: RCMP

RCMP say they arrested Tomson Rodney Flatfoot, 38, and Lana Holly Flatfoot, 38, both from Dauphin.

The pair are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and other firearms offences.

Both have since been released and are expected to appear in a Dauphin courtroom on Dec. 29.

The investigation continues.

RCMP Manitoba Drugs Guns Firearms Search Warrant Mounties Dauphin Triangle Road
