Crime

Police watchdog investigating after man found unconscious in Quebec City police cell

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2020 8:17 pm
Quebec’s Independent Investigations Bureau says it’s launching a probe after a man was seriously injured while in custody of Quebec City police.

The Bureau says the man was found unconscious in a police cell shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance and is expected to recover.

The Bureau says the man was arrested after police responded to a call about a suicidal woman.

The man, who was at the scene, had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

According to the Bureau, police say the man made suicidal comments after being arrested and the force took precautions once he was in custody.

The Bureau investigates any incident in Quebec where anyone, other than an on-duty police officer, is killed or injured during a police operation or while being detained by police.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Quebec CityPolice brutalityBEIQuebec policeQuebec Independent Investigations Bureau
