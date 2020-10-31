Police watchdog investigating after man found unconscious in Quebec City police cell

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Independent Investigations Bureau says it’s launching a probe after a man was seriously injured while in custody of Quebec City police.

The Bureau says the man was found unconscious in a police cell shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance and is expected to recover.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Montreal police break up party, 83 people face fines of up to $5,000

The Bureau says the man was arrested after police responded to a call about a suicidal woman.

The man, who was at the scene, had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

According to the Bureau, police say the man made suicidal comments after being arrested and the force took precautions once he was in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bureau investigates any incident in Quebec where anyone, other than an on-duty police officer, is killed or injured during a police operation or while being detained by police.

1:11 Coronavirus: Quebec red zones enter restrictions extension, premier reassures Quebecers Coronavirus: Quebec red zones enter restrictions extension, premier reassures Quebecers