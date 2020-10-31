‘Operational disruption’ temporarily shuts down Hamilton recycling, waste disposal centres

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s three community recycling centres and waste transfer stations have been abruptly shut down this weekend.

In a release issued shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday, the city said the facilities located on Olympic Drive, Kenora Avenue and Kilbride Road will be temporarily closed due to an operational disruption with its contractor.

That disruption, it said, is related to the contractor asking for “additional funds” related to COVID-19 and increased tonnages related to residents clearing out their yards, homes and garages.

Waste Connections is the contractor for Hamilton’s waste transfer stations and recycling centres.

Catherine McCausland, the city’s manager of recycling and waste disposal, said they provided the city with some advance notice that there might be an issue so they could work toward putting together a temporary solution.

“Unfortunately, we just can’t keep the sites open today because it is going to take a little bit of time to get that set up.”

McCausland said there’s not a lot she can share about the operational disruption, adding that they’re focusing on finding a solution in the meantime.

“They want COVID relief and they’re claiming it’s based on increased tonnages, and at this point, that’s really all we know. We haven’t even had a chance really to sit down and get into a lot more detail at this point.”

She said their goal is to have the waste transfer stations open on Monday morning as usual but are still working on a timeline for when the community recycling centres will be back up and running, adding that more information will be posted on the city’s website and social media accounts when it becomes available.

Garbage and recycling pick-up are not impacted, as they’re run by a separate contractor.

The centres are places where residents can get rid of garbage, leaf and yard waste, recycling, and household hazardous waste materials, as well as pick up new green bins or blue boxes.

Residents are being advised to hold onto their waste and recycling until those facilities are able to reopen.