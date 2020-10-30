Dangerous, untreated sex offender with history of violence expected to live in Winnipeg

A man the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) has deemed a high risk to re-offend in a sexually violent manner against women and girls has been released and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Convicted sex offender Michael James Fells, 38, was released from Stony Mountain Institution on Thursday after serving time for two counts of failing to comply with a long-term supervision order.

Fells, who also goes by the names “Mike Middleton” and “Michael Fellis,” is a designated dangerous offender and is subject to parole conditions and a 10-year supervision order.

He’s banned from being in the presence of anyone under 18 and prohibited for life from visiting any public parks or swimming areas where kids under 16 can be reasonably expected, as well as daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds and community centres.

Read more: Police warn of high risk sex offender living in Winnipeg

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg police are warning the public that convicted sex offender Michael James Fells, seen in this 2018 file photo, is living in the city. Winnipeg Police / Provided

Police described Fells as an untreated sex offender with a lengthy history of sexual offences against victims ranging in age from nine to 80. Over his criminal career, he has been convicted for nine counts of sexual assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement and assault, as well as numerous breaches of probation and court orders.

Fells has also been banned from passing himself off as someone with training or a degree in massage or reflexology, or being in training for that type of profession. Police said he met a number of his previous victims by posing as a massage therapist or reflexologist.

Anyone with information about Fells is asked to call MIHRSOU at 204-984-1888, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or your local RCMP detachment.

2:03 Winnipeg sex offender remains in Dartmouth Winnipeg sex offender remains in Dartmouth

Advertisement