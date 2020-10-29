Menu

Crime

2 arrested in Lindsay, Ont., after police locate wanted man, vehicle with stolen licence plates

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 3:03 pm
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lindsay woman with stolen licence plates and a man who was wanted on a warrant.
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lindsay woman with stolen licence plates and a man who was wanted on a warrant. Global News Peterborough file

Two Lindsay, Ont., residents were arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop in the town.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, an officer on patrol in the area of Durham Street East observed a woman driving a vehicle that had reported stolen licence plates.

The officer followed the vehicle and arrested the driver after she parked in an alley on Kent Street West.

As a result of the investigation, Tanya Eastman, 35, of Lindsay, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one Highway Traffic Act offence.

Further investigation revealed a passenger in the vehicle was wanted on an arrest warrant.

Daniel Lavigne, 50, of Lindsay, was charged with failure to comply with probation.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021, police said Thursday.

