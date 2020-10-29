2 arrested in Lindsay, Ont., after police locate wanted man, vehicle with stolen licence plates

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two Lindsay, Ont., residents were arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop in the town.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, an officer on patrol in the area of Durham Street East observed a woman driving a vehicle that had reported stolen licence plates.

The officer followed the vehicle and arrested the driver after she parked in an alley on Kent Street West.

As a result of the investigation, Tanya Eastman, 35, of Lindsay, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one Highway Traffic Act offence.

Further investigation revealed a passenger in the vehicle was wanted on an arrest warrant.

Story continues below advertisement

Daniel Lavigne, 50, of Lindsay, was charged with failure to comply with probation.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021, police said Thursday.