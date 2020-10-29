Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vehicles reported stolen in the City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating reports of multiple stolen vehicles.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating reports of multiple stolen vehicles. Getty Images

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a series of auto thefts on Wednesday.

Police say officers attended “numerous” locations in the municipality — including Fleetwood Road off Highway 35 south of Lindsay and Hollow Tree Road north of Lindsay — in response to reports from owners who said their vehicle was stolen.

Read more: Lindsay man arrested after police recover reported stolen vehicle

OPP did not state how many vehicles were stolen and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information on this incident is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going online.

Trending Stories

“The OPP is reminding vehicle owners to remove keys and lock their vehicles even in residential driveways, and to ensure that all valuables are removed or out of sight when parked,” OPP stated Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Auto theft: it’s not just your car they want' Auto theft: it’s not just your car they want
Auto theft: it’s not just your car they want
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesStolen VehiclelindsayStolen CarAuto TheftCity of Kawartha Lakes police
Flyers
More weekly flyers