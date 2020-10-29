Vehicles reported stolen in the City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a series of auto thefts on Wednesday.

Police say officers attended “numerous” locations in the municipality — including Fleetwood Road off Highway 35 south of Lindsay and Hollow Tree Road north of Lindsay — in response to reports from owners who said their vehicle was stolen.

OPP did not state how many vehicles were stolen and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information on this incident is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going online.

“The OPP is reminding vehicle owners to remove keys and lock their vehicles even in residential driveways, and to ensure that all valuables are removed or out of sight when parked,” OPP stated Thursday.

