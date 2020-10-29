Menu

Crime

Fleeing Mercedes-Benz hits power pole, causes local blackout; Kelowna RCMP seeking suspect

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 1:43 pm
Kelowna RCMP say the Mercedes-Benz fled at a high rate of speed from an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday night along Falkirk Road.
Kelowna RCMP say the Mercedes-Benz fled at a high rate of speed from an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday night along Falkirk Road. Global News

A speeding car that was fleeing from police crashed into a power pole in Kelowna on Tuesday night, causing a local blackout.

The driver ran away from the scene and now local police are asking for public help as they try to identify the suspect.

Kelowna RCMP say the incident happened just after 7:30 p.m., along Falkirk Road and involved a grey Mercedes-Benz that didn’t pull over for a traffic stop.

“The suspect vehicle allegedly failed to stop for the officer and fled down the street at a high rate of speed,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“Given the dangerous manner in which the vehicle was being driven, the police officer did not pursue.”

Police say the Mercedes-Benz later collided with a power pole along the 7000 block, causing significant damage to the pole and creating a power outage in the area.

RCMP added the force of the collision also damaged a parked vehicle and some residential property, and that the driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot.

Click to play video 'Kelowna RCMP investigating swarming attack on Okanagan teen' Kelowna RCMP investigating swarming attack on Okanagan teen
Kelowna RCMP investigating swarming attack on Okanagan teen

A search for the suspect, which included RCMP Police Dog Services, came up empty. The vehicle was seized and towed from the scene.

“This driver unnecessarily put everyone in the area at risk with their dangerous behaviour,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Especially given that they struck a power pole in a residential area, it is extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured or even killed in this collision.”

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or have dashcam or surveillance video footage, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Car fleeing from police speeds wrong way down Highway 1' Car fleeing from police speeds wrong way down Highway 1
Car fleeing from police speeds wrong way down Highway 1
