Crime

London police launch investigation after suspicious house fire on Maitland Street

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 28, 2020 11:48 am
Firefighters responded to 200 Maitland Street on Tuesday night.
Firefighters responded to 200 Maitland Street on Tuesday night. via @LdnOntFire/Twitter

London police say the street crime unit is investigating alongside Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal after a blaze Tuesday night at a home on Maitland Street, just south of Horton Street.

According to police, emergency crews were called to reports of a fire at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Fire just outside St. Thomas, Ont., leaves bungalow a ‘total loss’

One person was assessed at the scene over concerns of smoke inhalation, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by roughly 11 p.m. and said fire prevention investigators were at the scene “to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire.”

On Wednesday morning, police confirmed that the fire has been deemed “suspicious in nature” but no further details were released.

Police ask anyone with information to call police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

London PoliceSuspicious FirelpsFire DepartmentLondon Fire Departmentmaitland streetCrime Unit
