London police launch investigation after suspicious house fire on Maitland Street

London police say the street crime unit is investigating alongside Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal after a blaze Tuesday night at a home on Maitland Street, just south of Horton Street.

According to police, emergency crews were called to reports of a fire at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was assessed at the scene over concerns of smoke inhalation, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by roughly 11 p.m. and said fire prevention investigators were at the scene “to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire.”

Update 2 – All searches complete all occupants evacuated, 1 occupant being assessed by @MLPS911 for smoke inhalation. Our partners assisting with Firefighter Rehab needs. pic.twitter.com/bUBCEAdMsd — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) October 28, 2020

On Wednesday morning, police confirmed that the fire has been deemed “suspicious in nature” but no further details were released.

Police ask anyone with information to call police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).