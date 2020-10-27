Victim’s family frustrated with CPS homicide investigation, offers $10K reward for witnesses

Nineteen-year-old Aram Nadiri was killed nearly two years ago to the day. On Oct. 24, 2018, he was found dead at a residence in Penbrooke Meadows.

His sisters have expressed anger, frustration and sadness that there are still no arrests in his case, and that the investigation seems to be at a standstill.

Ahlam Nadiri said Monday that her brother was dedicated to his family and that every single day they are reminded of him.

“He would always tell us he loved us,” she said. “He was full of energy, and wherever he would go his energy would take over the room.”

Family wants answers in the death of 19-year-old Aram Nadiri.

The sisters said that they believe their brother was lured to a party two years ago by several people that Aram grew up with.

“He was shot multiple times and he died alone in that house,” Ahlam said.

His sister Awar Nadiri said that the family believes there had been some kind of disagreement between her brother and the group that she believes he was with. She added that she believes he was told the issue was resolved, only to be taken to a home and shot. She said he was forgiving but to a fault.

“For him to be lured there because he has such a good heart, that’s what breaks us the most,” Awar said.

The Nadiri family said that Calgary police have CCTV footage of suspects and that the sisters have passed along names of people they believe were involved.

The Nadiri family is offering ten thousand dollars cash for information leading to an arrest in the death of Aram Nadiri.

Family members said they are upset that they haven’t received communication on the investigation and that police keep telling them they need witnesses.

The Calgary Police Service said Monday that it has investigators working around the clock to try and get charges laid in Nadiri’s death.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said that CPS always tries to solve cases as quickly as possible.

“If we had more information from people that hold the knowledge of what happened, we would be able to move much quicker than we are right now,” he said.

Schiavetta added that there are people close to the victim that can move the case forward quickly.

“What we do need is for those final witnesses to come forward, and that would allow us to put all the evidence we collected into context so we can seek charge approval in relation to this case,” he said.

The family has decided to offer a $10,000 cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest. The family also said if anyone comes forward with information, they will help them if they feel they need to relocate.