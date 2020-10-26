Hamilton police seek witness in double homicide at bar on Barton Street

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are searching for a witness in a double murder at a bar in Hamilton earlier this year.

Hamilton police say they’ve “exhausted attempts” to identify a man who is seen in surveillance footage from the Urban Lounge on Barton Street East, where 39-year-old Jahmal Thomas and 25-year-old Rhonda Homsombath were fatally shot in March.

Read more: Hamilton police identify victims in fatal bar shooting on Barton Street

The man is believed to have been Thomas’ friend and was also with him when he went to Zen Lounge, where all three had been attending a memorial celebration for another man who was murdered in 2019.

Police emphasize that he’s only believed to be a witness and are asking him to “do the right thing” and come forward, as they believe he has information that is vital to the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Do you know this man? Hamilton Police are looking to speak to him as a potential witness in a double homicide that took place in #HamOnt last March. He is believed to be a friend of one of the victims. If you have any information, call 905-546-3825. https://t.co/u0v5H6gdZ2 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 26, 2020

Investigators also now believe that more than one gun was fired at the time of the murder, but say they can’t elaborate on who they believe fired the weapons.

Thomas and Homsombath were gunned down in the basement lounge that’s attached Sam’s Tavern sometime before 5 a.m. on March 8.

According to police, they had been attending a memorial for Carel Douse at Zen Lounge before the shooting.

Douse was fatally stabbed inside a barbershop in central Hamilton in May 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

3:31 Hamilton police release video of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide Hamilton police release video of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide