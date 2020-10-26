Menu

Crime

Hamilton police seek witness in double homicide at bar on Barton Street

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted October 26, 2020 3:09 pm
Two people were killed in a shooting in a bar attached to Sam's Tavern earlier this year.
Two people were killed in a shooting in a bar attached to Sam's Tavern earlier this year. Global News

Investigators are searching for a witness in a double murder at a bar in Hamilton earlier this year.

Hamilton police say they’ve “exhausted attempts” to identify a man who is seen in surveillance footage from the Urban Lounge on Barton Street East, where 39-year-old Jahmal Thomas and 25-year-old Rhonda Homsombath were fatally shot in March.

Read more: Hamilton police identify victims in fatal bar shooting on Barton Street

The man is believed to have been Thomas’ friend and was also with him when he went to Zen Lounge, where all three had been attending a memorial celebration for another man who was murdered in 2019.

Police emphasize that he’s only believed to be a witness and are asking him to “do the right thing” and come forward, as they believe he has information that is vital to the investigation.

Investigators also now believe that more than one gun was fired at the time of the murder, but say they can’t elaborate on who they believe fired the weapons.

Thomas and Homsombath were gunned down in the basement lounge that’s attached Sam’s Tavern sometime before 5 a.m. on March 8.

Read more: Victims of double fatal Hamilton shooting had just attended memorial for murder victim: police

According to police, they had been attending a memorial for Carel Douse at Zen Lounge before the shooting.

Douse was fatally stabbed inside a barbershop in central Hamilton in May 2019.

Click to play video 'Hamilton police release video of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide' Hamilton police release video of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide
Hamilton police release video of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide
