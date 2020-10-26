Peterborough man arrested following nighttime break and enter spree: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces multiple counts of breaking and entering following an investigation on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a man first attempted to gain entry into a Wolfe Street residence between 9 p.m and 9:40 p.m. on Friday night. However, the suspect failed to gain access.

Read more: Peterborough police seek owner of safe recovered during break and enter arrest

Then around 10 p.m., the man entered an Aylmer Street residence and stole a wallet and cellphone.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, the man was confronted by residents after entering a Stewart Street residence. He fled the scene.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to reports of a man running into the roadway in the area of Parkhill and Armour roads and blocking traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers located the suspect and the investigation determined the man was the suspect in the break and enters.

Ryan Comeau, 27, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of breaking into and entering a dwelling house and committing theft under $5,000

Mischief under $5,000 by interfering with the lawful enjoyment of property

Trespassing by night

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Four counts of failure to comply with a release order to remain in your residence

Four counts of failure to comply with probation by keeping the peace and being of good behaviour

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Sunday, where he was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on Tuesday.

2:16 Man faces over 60 charges in GTA break-and-enters Man faces over 60 charges in GTA break-and-enters