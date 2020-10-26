Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested following nighttime break and enter spree: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 11:27 am
FILE: A photo of handcuffs
According to the Peterborough Police Service, a man first attempted to gain entry into a Wolfe Street residence between 9 p.m and 9:40 p.m. on Friday night. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File

A Peterborough man faces multiple counts of breaking and entering following an investigation on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a man first attempted to gain entry into a Wolfe Street residence between 9 p.m and 9:40 p.m. on Friday night. However, the suspect failed to gain access.

Read more: Peterborough police seek owner of safe recovered during break and enter arrest

Then around 10 p.m., the man entered an Aylmer Street residence and stole a wallet and cellphone.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, the man was confronted by residents after entering a Stewart Street residence. He fled the scene.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to reports of a man running into the roadway in the area of Parkhill and Armour roads and blocking traffic.

Officers located the suspect and the investigation determined the man was the suspect in the break and enters.

Ryan Comeau, 27, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Two counts of breaking into and entering a dwelling house and committing theft under $5,000
  • Mischief under $5,000 by interfering with the lawful enjoyment of property
  • Trespassing by night
  • Possession of stolen property under $5,000
  • Four counts of failure to comply with a release order to remain in your residence
  • Four counts of failure to comply with probation by keeping the peace and being of good behaviour

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Sunday, where he was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on Tuesday.

Break And Enter, Peterborough Police, Peterborough Police Service, Peterborough crime, Peterborough break and enter, Ryan Comeau
