Crime

Woodville woman charged with assault with weapon: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 10:38 am
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers were called to a residence in the former Eldon Township after a dispute escalated.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers were called to a residence in the former Eldon Township after a dispute escalated.

A Woodville, Ont., woman faces assault-related charges following a dispute on Friday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers were called to a residence in the former Eldon Township after a dispute escalated.

It’s alleged a woman assaulted the complainant, who then called police. The two know each other, OPP said.

As a result of the investigation, one person was arrested.

Amanda Gunn, 42, of Woodville (in the City of Kawartha Lakes), was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 17, OPP said Monday.

