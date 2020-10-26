Woodville woman charged with assault with weapon: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Woodville, Ont., woman faces assault-related charges following a dispute on Friday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers were called to a residence in the former Eldon Township after a dispute escalated.

It’s alleged a woman assaulted the complainant, who then called police. The two know each other, OPP said.

As a result of the investigation, one person was arrested.

Amanda Gunn, 42, of Woodville (in the City of Kawartha Lakes), was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 17, OPP said Monday.

