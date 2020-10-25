Menu

Canada

Alberta mansion valued at $15M to hit real estate auction in November

By Kaylen Small Global News
A mansion west of Calgary will be up for auction in November 2020.
A mansion west of Calgary will be up for auction in November 2020. Courtesy: Sona Visual

A 17,610-square-foot home west of Calgary — featuring a half-size basketball court and a fountain saved from Hurricane Katrina — will be up for auction next month for a substantial discount.

Terre Blanche, valued at $15 million, is currently listed at $9.8 million and will go up for auction on Nov. 25 after being on the market for about four years.

“The auction process really puts the sale of the property into the sellers’ hands,” real estate advisor Mark Evernden said Sunday.

“It’s on this date and it’s finished and it’s sold, and within 30 days, possession is given.”

The mansion’s half-size basketball court.
The mansion’s half-size basketball court. Courtesy: Sona Visual

The mansion, which was built from 2004 to 2008 and sits on 2.6 acres in Springbank, has 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a six-car garage, a cigar parlour, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and an elevator.

The house has two panic rooms “located discretely on separate floors,” according to officials.

It’s great value for the buyer at this markdown but tough on the seller, Evernden said.

“When you’re dealing with a lot of the people in these net-worth levels, a lot of it is managing assets, and this is just a situation where they just want this particular property moved,” he said.

“They want to downsize. There’s a number of things that go on with that. Unfortunately, the market is what it is. We have to live with that.”

The mansion’s library.
The mansion’s library. Courtesy: Sona Visual

Evernden said the French antiques and hand-crafted decor from around the world make the place unique.

“Based on the aggressive activity that’s been going on in our first week out there, we’re anticipating [an] over $8-million sale price, if not more,” he said.
“It’ll be driven by the bidders that come into the property. There [are] over $2.5 million of furnishings in the property that will be negotiated on after the sale, potentially, with the new buyer because [it’s] such a unique property. The finishings, including the furnishings, are rare to find and source.”
A mansion west of Calgary will be up for auction in November 2020.
A mansion west of Calgary will be up for auction in November 2020. Courtesy: Sona Visual

Evernden, who will be hosting private showings at the estate until the auction, said the mansion presents an opportunity to live a French-inspired dream.

“It’s private. It’s gated. It’s secluded. It’s got amazing views. It’s got amenities of an estate property [so] the whole family can be there,” he said.
