Man’s best friend: London police save dog’s life

Officers can run into some unique situations while on the job but giving a dog CPR might just take the cake.

On Thursday, London police say a member of the public flagged down two officers in the 200 block of William Street after finding a dog in distress on a fence.

When the two officers arrived, police say the dog appeared to be deceased, but they did not stop there.

The officers gave the dog CPR to save its life.

“Not just heroes for people,” is how Brian Beharrell, who saw the rescue, described it on Twitter.

Police say the dog is small and black of an unknown breed and that Animal Care and Control was notified to ensure that the dog was OK.

The two officers made a makeshift lead for the pup until Animal Care and Control arrived.

Police say there does not appear to be any criminal negligence.