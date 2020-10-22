City of Edmonton employee survey results suggest COVID-19 pandemic taking toll on staff

Send this page to someone via email

Results from the City of Edmonton’s latest employee experience survey suggest that while the majority of staff are satisfied at work, the COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on morale.

The city released results from its August survey on Thursday and said 5,495 workers filled out their responses.

The responses to survey questions were assigned a score ranging from 0 to 100, with 0 indicating the lowest score and 100 the highest score.

On how happy employees are working for the city, the response garnered a score of 70, down from 74 in June. The results suggested that the longer respondents had worked for the city, the lower their response was.

A similar drop was seen for responses to the question of whether employees would recommend the city as being a great place to work, down from 72 in June to 68 in August.

The survey results also showed a slight decline in how respondents rated the city’s response to COVID-19 and their confidence in precautions being taken by the city during the pandemic.

The poll also asked respondents to rate the city for how supportive and respectful the workplace is, what concerning behaviours they witness at work and how inclusive the workplace is.

Kim Armstrong, the deputy city manager of employee services, said in a news release that the city found the most noteworthy findings to be that many employees have been feeling anxious about discussions concerning temporary layoffs and workforce reductions; that many employees “are hesitant to act when experiencing concerning behaviour or discrimination;” and that a considerable number of staff are feeling “disconnected” because of the pandemic.

“Some of these results are understandable and expected as we continue to adapt and respond as an organization to COVID-19,” Armstrong said.

“In response we will be taking a number of corporate actions that focus on these areas.”

Armstrong said those actions include:

Providing clarity to employees through regular email updates and webinars.

Building trust to encourage employees to take action when they experience concerning behaviour and discrimination in the workplace.

Enhancing belonging by creating more opportunities for connection and engagement among employees.

To view the survey in its entirety, click here.

