The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 896: A history of moshing

I do not dance. I’m far too self-aware of my awkwardness. I know we’re all supposed to a dance like no one is watching, but when it comes to me, people will look. And point. And judge.

My wife realizes this. Since we were married, she’s had to be content with the fact that she got to dance at our wedding and that’s pretty much it.

I can feel the judgement. Stop it. Would it help if I told you that my wife isn’t much into dancing, either?

This isn’t mean that music doesn’t move me. I get that involuntary need to move when the music is great. And I don’t mean tapping a toe or nodding my head, although that’s where it starts. And then it can escalate quickly. Put it this way: I’ve done my time in the pit.

I’ve been elbowed, kneed, kicked, head-butted, burned with cigarettes and joints, and doused with various liquids. And I’ve been okay with that most times because it’s all of the pit experience. You go in, you gotta expect this sort of thing. The one thing I’ve never done is stage dove or crowd-surfed–probably just out of courtesy for my fellow gig-goer.

Here’s a question: Why is there a pit in the first place? Who came up with this idea? How did it spread? And is it the same everywhere>

I think these are important anthropological questions because we’re dealing with a near-universal type of human behavior in the presence of a specific type of art. I think we need a history of moshing.

Songs heard on this show:

Circle Jerks, Red Tape

Sex Pistols, God Save the Queen

The Weirdos, Destroy All Music

Fear, Let’s Have a War

Scream, Total Mash

Bad Brains, Leaving Babylon

Anthrax, Caught in a Mosh

Cranberries, Zombie

Consolidated, The Men’s Movement

Reel Big Fish, Thank You For Not Mosing

Smashing Pumpkins, Zero

Vivian’s Hamster, Moshing.

Need a playlist? Here you go from Eric Wilhite.

The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:

We're still looking for more affiliates in Calgary, Kamloops, Kelowna, Regina, Saskatoon, Brandon, Windsor, Montreal, Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, Fredericton, and St John's and anywhere else with a transmitter.

If you ever miss a show, you can always get the podcast edition available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your on-demand audio.