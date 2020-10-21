B.C. police watchdog says South Okanagan senior died of natural causes

Send this page to someone via email

Police officers who visited a Penticton senior several hours prior to her dying played no role in the woman’s death, B.C.’s police watchdog announced Wednesday.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC says an autopsy showed the woman died of natural causes.

Her body was found on July 31, around 11 a.m., by a neighbour.

The report said the previous night, around 8 p.m. on July 30, officers attended the women’s residence following a request for assistance from neighbours.

“Officers attended the residence and spoke to the woman, who declined to go to the hospital,” said the IIO report. “The officers then departed.”

The IIO said it reviewed the evidence — including statements from independent witnesses, health records and the autopsy report — and determined that the death of the woman was not the result of police actions or inaction.

