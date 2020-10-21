Menu

B.C. police watchdog says South Okanagan senior died of natural causes

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 7:06 pm
The IIO said an autopsy showed the woman died of natural causes, several hours after police visited her.
The IIO said an autopsy showed the woman died of natural causes, several hours after police visited her. Independent Investigations Office

Police officers who visited a Penticton senior several hours prior to her dying played no role in the woman’s death, B.C.’s police watchdog announced Wednesday.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC says an autopsy showed the woman died of natural causes.

Her body was found on July 31, around 11 a.m., by a neighbour.

Read more: B.C. IIO investigating death of Penticton senior

The report said the previous night, around 8 p.m. on July 30, officers attended the women’s residence following a request for assistance from neighbours.

“Officers attended the residence and spoke to the woman, who declined to go to the hospital,” said the IIO report. “The officers then departed.”

The IIO said it reviewed the evidence — including statements from independent witnesses, health records and the autopsy report — and determined that the death of the woman was not the result of police actions or inaction.

Click to play video 'Court sides with IIO in case against VPD officers' Court sides with IIO in case against VPD officers
