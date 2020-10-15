OPP, OFM investigating house fire in Highlands East

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning house fire Thursday in Ontario’s Highlands East Township is under investigation.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 4:40 a.m., officers from the Highlands East Fire Department and Haliburton County Paramedic Services were called to attend a structure fire on Glamour Lake Road, which is just north of Gooderham.

OPP did not provide any specific details on the blaze.

Our investigators have arrived to a devastating scene in Highlands East. We will be assisting our police and fire partners determine the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire. https://t.co/oXWuIBkjjN pic.twitter.com/ZkGUAAc3i0 — Office of the Fire Marshal (@ONFireMarshal) October 15, 2020

Investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshal are at the scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.

