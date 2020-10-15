Menu

OPP, OFM investigating house fire in Highlands East

By Greg Davis Global News
A house fire in Highlands East is under investigation by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP.
A house fire in Highlands East is under investigation by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP. Office of the Fire Marshal/Twitter

An early morning house fire Thursday in Ontario’s Highlands East Township is under investigation.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 4:40 a.m., officers from the Highlands East Fire Department and Haliburton County Paramedic Services were called to attend a structure fire on Glamour Lake Road, which is just north of Gooderham.

OPP did not provide any specific details on the blaze.

Investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshal are at the scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.

