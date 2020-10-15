Whitecourt man charged after 14-year-old girl sexually assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man from Whitecourt is facing a number of charges related to sexual assault and child pornography after RCMP reported a teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a man she met online.

In January 2020, police said the girl was communicating with a man on Snapchat and Instagram who used the handles “Shakenbake_2” and “Shakenbake_3.” According to police, the user asked the girl for nude photos and then sent her nude photos and videos of himself.

Using social media, the two made arrangements to meet where police said the girl was sexually assaulted.

Police believe there may be more victims and are looking to speak with anyone who communicated with someone using those usernames or any derivative.

Kenneth Bardilas of Whitecourt is facing nine charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, three counts of child luring, one count each of accessing and possession of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography for the purpose of publication.

Police are asking anyone with further information or any other victims to contact them at 780-997-7900.