Armed Toronto Street standoff leads to dozens of charges for 4 Winnipeggers

Four Winnipeggers are in custody facing lengthy lists of charges following an armed standoff early Sunday morning near St. Matthews Avenue and Toronto Street.

Police said the incident took place just after midnight when two men, one of them armed, were fleeing from officers on foot and stopped at a Toronto Street home.

One of the men ran inside, while the other was arrested by police. Shortly afterward, two other people left the house and were taken into custody, but the man barricaded himself inside for an hours-long standoff.

Just after 4 a.m., police said, the suspect was safely arrested, and a search of the home turned up a number of items, including a loaded, sawed-off rifle, a large amount of ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

Halen James McLeod, 28, is facing 19 charges in connection with the incident, including three counts of possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

He also faces almost 50 additional charges related to other recent offences in Winnipeg and the Stonewall area, including assault, armed robbery, and breaking and entering.

David Nelson Friesen, 36, was processed on an outstanding warrant and faces more than a dozen firearms-related charges in connection with the incident.

Angelica Corrien Nikole McKay, 20, is facing more than 25 charges related to the Toronto Street incident, as well as charges connected to other recent offences in Winnipeg.

A fourth suspect, Aaron Wilson Boutilier, 22, has also been charged with more than a dozen offences.

