Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Armed Toronto Street standoff leads to dozens of charges for 4 Winnipeggers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 5:03 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Four Winnipeggers are in custody facing lengthy lists of charges following an armed standoff early Sunday morning near St. Matthews Avenue and Toronto Street.

Police said the incident took place just after midnight when two men, one of them armed, were fleeing from officers on foot and stopped at a Toronto Street home.

One of the men ran inside, while the other was arrested by police. Shortly afterward, two other people left the house and were taken into custody, but the man barricaded himself inside for an hours-long standoff.

Just after 4 a.m., police said, the suspect was safely arrested, and a search of the home turned up a number of items, including a loaded, sawed-off rifle, a large amount of ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

Read more: Body found in Red River a homicide, say Winnipeg police

Story continues below advertisement

Halen James McLeod, 28, is facing 19 charges in connection with the incident, including three counts of possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Trending Stories

He also faces almost 50 additional charges related to other recent offences in Winnipeg and the Stonewall area, including assault, armed robbery, and breaking and entering.

David Nelson Friesen, 36, was processed on an outstanding warrant and faces more than a dozen firearms-related charges in connection with the incident.

Angelica Corrien Nikole McKay, 20, is facing more than 25 charges related to the Toronto Street incident, as well as charges connected to other recent offences in Winnipeg.

A fourth suspect, Aaron Wilson Boutilier, 22, has also been charged with more than a dozen offences.

Click to play video 'Hours-long standoff unfolds in Winnipeg early Friday morning' Hours-long standoff unfolds in Winnipeg early Friday morning
Hours-long standoff unfolds in Winnipeg early Friday morning
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeStandoffWPSWinnipeg Newscrime in winnipegWinnipeg gunsWinnipeg Standoff
Flyers
More weekly flyers