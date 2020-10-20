London Search and Rescue needs some rescuing of its own after funding loss

Send this page to someone via email

The London Search and Rescue (LSAR) Team, a volunteer-based organization that for the last 18 years has helped police locate missing community members, now finds itself in need of some help.

The organization of 70 volunteers is in jeopardy of closing down permanently if it can’t raise $20,000, says Bart Sherman, unit chief for London Search and Rescue Team.

LSAR has been hit by a series of unfortunate events, including the theft of operational equipment and the loss of funding from St. John Ambulance.

“COVID has really hurt a lot of non-profit organizations in every community, and both organizations have had a change in the mission and services they provide,” Sherman said.

Sherman told Global News he understands why St. John Ambulance could no longer fund the group but says help is now needed so it can set up elsewhere.

Regarding the missing equipment, London Police Service said the stolen items are necessary to assist with important ground searches involving missing and vulnerable persons.

On Sept. 17, LSAR had a large amount of its gear stolen including harnesses, gaiters, and uniforms.

Inspector Bill Berg of London Police Service’s patrol support branch says the loss comes as demand for front-line police resources is high.

“We rely heavily on our community partners to assist,” Berg said. “Searching for missing persons is one of those very important functions, and having the ability to rely on assistance from LSAR is essential to the community.”

LSAR has started a GoFundMe campaign to replace the equipment and help cover the costs of insurance and training.

The LSAR assists police and OPP within a 150 km radius of London to find missing people like those with Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as despondent individuals, children, people in crisis and persons with mental challenges.

Sherman said all volunteers receive the same search and rescue training as OPP and city police so that when called upon, the team can provide effective help.

“I have never volunteered with a more dedicated group of people, and the transition team has really made a difference in how we are moving forward,” Sherman said.

Those wanting to find out more about the group can check out its Facebook page or donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

Anyone with information about the stolen equipment is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).