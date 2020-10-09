Menu

Crime

Jury shown more videos and pictures dealing with ‘demons’ from computer of accused

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2020 1:40 pm
Click to play video 'Testimony at Fredericton murder trial on hold while lawyers discuss new decision' Testimony at Fredericton murder trial on hold while lawyers discuss new decision
The first degree murder trial of Matthew Raymond faced another delay on Thursday. In over the three weeks since the trial began, just ten days of testimony have been heard. Silas Brown has more.

The jury hearing the trial into the shooting deaths of four people in Fredericton in 2018 has been shown more videos and pictures from the computer of the accused.

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Aug. 10, 2018.

The defence has admitted Raymond killed the victims but says he was delusional and paranoid at the time of the shootings and should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Read more: Man charged in 2018 Fredericton murders listed people he believed to be demons

Cpl. Aaron Gallagher, an RCMP computer expert, said today that many of the videos and screenshots on the computer were from a conspiracy theory website run by someone identifying himself as Rob Lee.

Gallagher agreed with defence lawyer Nathan Gorham that many of the pictures and videos downloaded between August 2017 and July 2018 concentrated on efforts to identify people as serpents or demons.

While some of the notations identified people as having a snake tongue, Gallagher said he didn’t see any snake tongues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPShootingNew BrunswickMurder TrialFredericton ShootingFredericton CrimeNew Brunswick CourtFredericton courtMatthew Ryamond
