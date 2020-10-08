Peterborough novice driver charged with impaired driving on Hwy. 115: OPP

A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Wednesday.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around noon an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of the city.
The officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Angela Wynne, 38, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); novice driver — blood-alcohol concentration above zero; and speeding.
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 12.
