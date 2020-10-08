Menu

Crime

Peterborough novice driver charged with impaired driving on Hwy. 115: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 9:16 am
A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving on Highway 115 south of the city.
A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving on Highway 115 south of the city. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Wednesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around noon an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of the city.

The officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: Cavan-Monaghan man charged with assault following collision with MNRF conservation vehicle

Angela Wynne, 38, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); novice driver — blood-alcohol concentration above zero; and speeding.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 12.

Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough CountyImpairedCavan-MonaghanHighway 115Cavan Monaghan TownshipHwy 115
