Peterborough novice driver charged with impaired driving on Hwy. 115: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Wednesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around noon an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of the city.

The officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Angela Wynne, 38, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); novice driver — blood-alcohol concentration above zero; and speeding.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 12.

1:53 Edmonton lawyer pleads guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 16-year-old Edmonton lawyer pleads guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 16-year-old

Story continues below advertisement