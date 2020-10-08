Laval wants to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 33 per cent by 2035

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Laval announced that it’s committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 33 per cent by 2035.

The target was set taking into account the significant demographic increase expected in Laval over the next few years.

The third most populous city in Quebec with nearly 450,000 inhabitants, Laval intends to assess the potential reduction by priority sectors through a feasibility study. This will allow it to adjust the potential emission reductions according to results.

With regard to the road transport sector, which represents 70 per cent of GHG emissions in Laval, the city indicates that it is supported by the Sustainable Mobility Research Chair of Polytechnique Montréal in order to identify potential reduction of greenhouse gas emissions based on the 2035 target date.

Since 2016, the city has already carried out annual monitoring of its greenhouse gas emissions, which has enabled it to obtain a more precise analysis of the reduction potentials.

In the meantime, municipal authorities have prepared programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as the payment of subsidies for electric bicycles and for the replacement of oil heating systems with electric systems. Door-to-door collection of refrigeration appliances was also organized.

The City of Laval also plans to electrify all buses by 2040, have LEED certification for all new municipal buildings, and build an anaerobic digestion plant to transform organic matter into biogas.