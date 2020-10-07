Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Agribition moves online with new slate of programs, digital experience

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 8:43 pm
Texas Longhorn Jim Reeves made the long journey from Wyoming in 2018 for his first Agribition. In 2020, Agribition turns virtual.
Texas Longhorn Jim Reeves made the long journey from Wyoming in 2018 for his first Agribition. In 2020, Agribition turns virtual. Germain Wilson / Global News

Earlier this year the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) postponed its 50th show until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it hasn’t stopped the CWA from showcasing livestock.

CWA is going digital this year with a new slate of programming that will be headlined by a virtual multi-breed cattle show.

Read more: Southern Alberta cattle prices remain steady amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Agribition Evolution Series is a purebred beef show that will feature 11 breeds with Grand Champion bulls and females from each breed competing for a championship title.

“We know that November won’t be the same without Agribition,” CWA president Chris Lees said in a press release.

“The Agribition Evolution Series is designed specifically for our exhibitors and will give them a chance to promote their cattle and programs to the industry and to the world.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A competition for youth is also being rolled out along with a junior judging competition that will mirror the Agribition Evolution Series.

Read more: 12-year-old 4-H member donates hundreds of pounds of beef to Lethbridge Soup Kitchen

This is the first time in 49 years that Agribition isn’t holding any in-person events.

“When it became clear we couldn’t host Agribition the way we all wanted to in 2020, we went to work on building an Agribition experience that still offers a variety of competition, marketing, entertainment, and education opportunities,” CWA CEO Chris Lane said in a statement.

“We promised we’d be here for our exhibitors and partners, and despite the challenges and uncertainty of COVID-19 that’s exactly what we hope these programs accomplish.”

A full list of programs can be viewed online.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: What closures and restrictions on Canada’s 2 largest meat packing plants means for the cattle industry' Coronavirus: What closures and restrictions on Canada’s 2 largest meat packing plants means for the cattle industry
Coronavirus: What closures and restrictions on Canada’s 2 largest meat packing plants means for the cattle industry
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan NewsCattleRegina NewsCanadian Western AgribitionAgribitionCWAAgribition 2020Agribition Evolution Series
Flyers
More weekly flyers