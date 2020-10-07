Agribition moves online with new slate of programs, digital experience

Send this page to someone via email

Earlier this year the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) postponed its 50th show until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it hasn’t stopped the CWA from showcasing livestock.

CWA is going digital this year with a new slate of programming that will be headlined by a virtual multi-breed cattle show.

The Agribition Evolution Series is a purebred beef show that will feature 11 breeds with Grand Champion bulls and females from each breed competing for a championship title.

“We know that November won’t be the same without Agribition,” CWA president Chris Lees said in a press release.

“The Agribition Evolution Series is designed specifically for our exhibitors and will give them a chance to promote their cattle and programs to the industry and to the world.”

A competition for youth is also being rolled out along with a junior judging competition that will mirror the Agribition Evolution Series.

This is the first time in 49 years that Agribition isn’t holding any in-person events.

“When it became clear we couldn’t host Agribition the way we all wanted to in 2020, we went to work on building an Agribition experience that still offers a variety of competition, marketing, entertainment, and education opportunities,” CWA CEO Chris Lane said in a statement.

“We promised we’d be here for our exhibitors and partners, and despite the challenges and uncertainty of COVID-19 that’s exactly what we hope these programs accomplish.”

A full list of programs can be viewed online.

