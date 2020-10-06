Kingston United Soccer Club is hoping for better days ahead in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston United Soccer Club is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide organized recreational and competitive soccer in a safe and healthy environment.

The club promises to foster the values and ethics of fair play and respect for others in all club activities.

Technical Director Liam Hughes says following strict COVID-19 protocols, more than a thousand boys and girls were allowed to return to the pitch in early June. All sessions have been held at the John Machin Soccer Complex.

“The smiles on their faces was fantastic to see,” said Ryan Day.

The fifth-year coach at the club oversees everything from house league to the competitive teams.

He, too, was thrilled to be back on the field.

“I was absolutely delighted,” continued Day who came to Canada from Bristol, England.

“I love coaching and the kids and their parents are wonderful to work with, especially through this pandemic.

Day says it took a total team effort to make sure everyone was playing in a safe environment and following all the Covid protocols.

“We did what the provincial and national soccer bodies told us to do,” added Day.

“We followed the phases established by the Ontario Soccer Association and Soccer Canada. For several weeks we had to practise social distancing. We could only do individual drills like passing and shooting.

“We’re now at the point where the kids can play some games against each other. It’s not ideal but were just thrilled to back on the pitch and looking for better days ahead in 2021.”