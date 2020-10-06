Grafton, Ont., woman charged with impaired driving, drug possession in Cobourg: police

A Grafton, Ont., woman faces impaired driving and drug possession charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg on Sunday morning.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 8:30 a.m., officers on patrol on Elgin Street West in Cobourg conducted a traffic stop for a pickup truck travelling at a high speed.
Police investigated and discovered the woman was in possession of crystal methamphetamine. They also determined the driver was impaired.
Madison Parnell-Roberston, 22, of Grafton, was arrested and charged with the following offences:
Trending Stories
- Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80
- Blood-alcohol concentration above zero as a young driver
- Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance – crystal methamphetamine
- Speeding (90 km/h in a 50 km/h zone)
- Driving with a handheld communication device
- Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor
- Failure to surrender an insurance card
Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Police say she was released on an undertaking with conditions and a future court date.
27-year-old Ontario woman with history of impaired driving charged again
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments