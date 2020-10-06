Grafton, Ont., woman charged with impaired driving, drug possession in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Grafton, Ont., woman faces impaired driving and drug possession charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg on Sunday morning.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 8:30 a.m., officers on patrol on Elgin Street West in Cobourg conducted a traffic stop for a pickup truck travelling at a high speed.

Police investigated and discovered the woman was in possession of crystal methamphetamine. They also determined the driver was impaired.

Madison Parnell-Roberston, 22, of Grafton, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80

Blood-alcohol concentration above zero as a young driver

Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance – crystal methamphetamine

Speeding (90 km/h in a 50 km/h zone)

Driving with a handheld communication device

Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

Failure to surrender an insurance card

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police say she was released on an undertaking with conditions and a future court date.

