Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Grafton, Ont., woman charged with impaired driving, drug possession in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 2:28 pm
A Grafton woman has been charged with impaired driving and drug possession following a traffic stop in Cobourg.
A Grafton woman has been charged with impaired driving and drug possession following a traffic stop in Cobourg. Global Peterborough file

A Grafton, Ont., woman faces impaired driving and drug possession charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg on Sunday morning.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 8:30 a.m., officers on patrol on Elgin Street West in Cobourg conducted a traffic stop for a pickup truck travelling at a high speed.

Read more: Motorist blocks Cobourg driver from fleeing following multi-vehicle collision: police

Police investigated and discovered the woman was in possession of crystal methamphetamine. They also determined the driver was impaired.

Madison Parnell-Roberston, 22, of Grafton, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Trending Stories
  • Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80
  • Blood-alcohol concentration above zero as a young driver
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance – crystal methamphetamine
  • Speeding (90 km/h in a 50 km/h zone)
  • Driving with a handheld communication device
  • Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor
  • Failure to surrender an insurance card

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say she was released on an undertaking with conditions and a future court date.

Click to play video '27-year-old Ontario woman with history of impaired driving charged again' 27-year-old Ontario woman with history of impaired driving charged again
27-year-old Ontario woman with history of impaired driving charged again
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingCobourgImpairedCobourg Police ServiceDrug PossessionGraftonyoung driver
Flyers
More weekly flyers