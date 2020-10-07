‘Super Awesome Science Show’ Season 2: A podcast all about COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

We live in an increasingly complicated world. As winter approaches and COVID-19 infections are on the rise across the country, it would be comforting to have a definitive source for all things pandemic and all things coronavirus.

Enter Jason Tetro, host of podcast Super Awesome Science Show, to lessen the burden and ease our minds.

In Season 2 of the weekly Curiouscast podcast, Tetro explores the science behind pandemics with the help of some of the brightest minds in the field today.

Better known as “The Germ Guy,” Tetro is an independent researcher in microbiology and immunology. A visiting scientist at the University of Guelph, Tetro has been lauded for his active championing of science education, regularly contributing to print and broadcast media. As an author, he’s published multiple books on humans’ relationship with microbes, including national bestseller The Germ Files.

Story continues below advertisement

“This show is about science that matters to everyone,” said Tetro. “It’s a fun way to learn something new and I’m hoping people who don’t normally listen to science podcasts will tune in. I guarantee they will find the topics both interesting and also useful in their daily lives.”

COVID-19 has inundated our work lives, our home lives and nearly every facet of our day-to-day.

From vaccines to potential airborne spread to a second wave of COVID-19, Super Awesome Science Show has all the answers to your burning pandemic questions.

—

4:30 What’s the different between COVID-19 and the flu? Answering your coronavirus questions What’s the different between COVID-19 and the flu? Answering your coronavirus questions

Curiouscast launched in 2018 and is home to internationally recognized brands with diverse audio storytelling, including the No. 1 Canadian-produced music podcast on Apple Podcasts, The Ongoing History of New Music, Canada’s first nationally broadcast original podcast, Nighttime, weekly true crime podcast Dark Poutine and Global News’ This Is Why.

Story continues below advertisement

Subscribe to get every episode of Super Awesome Science Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you find your favourite podcasts. For more information, visit curiouscast.ca.

—

Curiouscast and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.