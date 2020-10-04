The Raceway at Western Fair District to kick off season on Oct.7

Send this page to someone via email

The Raceway at Western Fair District is getting ready for a season like no other due to COVID-19.

This year’s season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 7 with more safety protocols, a new schedule and a change to the wagering menu.

“For spectators, a limited number will be allowed, and we’ll be opening our [dining room] for [maximum] 150 spectators who will have to register and make a reservation online ahead of time,” said Greg Blanchard with the Western Fair District.

Blanchard added that patrons “will go through a screening before they’re permitted into the facility.”

The schedule will feature live racing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6:15 p.m. until Dec. 31.

Blanchard says the raceway usually sees thousands of visitors per season, but they’re expecting a drop this time around.

“We had to cancel our big race night which is called the Camluck Classic back in May, so we’re hoping to have a version of [that] in 2021.”

In terms of wagering, a new Pick-5 wager has been introduced.

It starts in the first race each night and will feature a $2,500 guaranteed pool.

The season is set to wrap up towards the end of May 2021.

