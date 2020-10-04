Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

The Raceway at Western Fair District to kick off season on Oct.7

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted October 4, 2020 2:16 pm
Harness racing at the Western Fair Raceway in London, Ont.
Harness racing at the Western Fair Raceway in London, Ont. Western Fair District

The Raceway at Western Fair District is getting ready for a season like no other due to COVID-19.

This year’s season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 7 with more safety protocols, a new schedule and a change to the wagering menu.

“For spectators, a limited number will be allowed, and we’ll be opening our [dining room] for [maximum] 150 spectators who will have to register and make a reservation online ahead of time,” said Greg Blanchard with the Western Fair District.

Blanchard added that patrons “will go through a screening before they’re permitted into the facility.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Horse racing returning to London, Leamington

The schedule will feature live racing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6:15 p.m. until Dec. 31.

Blanchard says the raceway usually sees thousands of visitors per season, but they’re expecting a drop this time around.

“We had to cancel our big race night which is called the Camluck Classic back in May, so we’re hoping to have a version of [that] in 2021.”

Read more: Woodbine Entertainment resuming horse racing after suspension due to coronavirus

In terms of wagering, a new Pick-5 wager has been introduced.

It starts in the first race each night and will feature a $2,500 guaranteed pool.

The season is set to wrap up towards the end of May 2021.

