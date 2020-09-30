Menu

Crime

OPP seek friends or anyone who knows police shooting victim in Haliburton County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 4:12 pm
The SIU have identified the man who was shot by OPP in Haliburton County on July 15, 2020.
Haliburton Highlands OPP continue to search anyone who knows the man who was fatally shot by police officers in Haliburton County in July.

On July 15, OPP launched an investigation following reports of assaults on employees that occurred earlier in the day at Eaton’s Val-mart grocery store on Highway 35 in Minden. The dispute allegedly revolved around wearing a face mask inside the store. The man left the store in a vehicle.

Read more: SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Haliburton area after alleged assault at Minden grocery store

Officers followed the man who led them to his residence on Indian Point Road in the Eagle Lake area.

The SIU are investigating the OPP’s claim that the man fired shots at officers and officers returned fire, hitting him. He later died in hospital.

In late August the SIU identified the shooting victim as 73-year-old Leslie Hegedus of Dysart et al Township.

OPP say they are looking to speak to anyone who may have known Hegedus who also formerly lived in Thurstonia in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haliburton Highlands OPP Crime Unit at (705) 324-6741 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

