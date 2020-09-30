OPP seek friends or anyone who knows police shooting victim in Haliburton County

Send this page to someone via email

Haliburton Highlands OPP continue to search anyone who knows the man who was fatally shot by police officers in Haliburton County in July.

On July 15, OPP launched an investigation following reports of assaults on employees that occurred earlier in the day at Eaton’s Val-mart grocery store on Highway 35 in Minden. The dispute allegedly revolved around wearing a face mask inside the store. The man left the store in a vehicle.

Officers followed the man who led them to his residence on Indian Point Road in the Eagle Lake area.

The SIU are investigating the OPP’s claim that the man fired shots at officers and officers returned fire, hitting him. He later died in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

In late August the SIU identified the shooting victim as 73-year-old Leslie Hegedus of Dysart et al Township.

OPP say they are looking to speak to anyone who may have known Hegedus who also formerly lived in Thurstonia in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haliburton Highlands OPP Crime Unit at (705) 324-6741 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.