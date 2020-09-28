Menu

Crime

Man charged with impaired driving involving a golf cart in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 9:17 am
A Bowmanville man has been charged with impaired driving involving a golf cart.
A man faces impaired driving charges following a collision involving a golf cart in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were called to a private property north of Fenelon Falls for a collision involving a golf cart around 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Cyclist injured in City of Kawartha Lakes hit-and-run: OPP

 

Jason Todish, 43, of Bowmanville, was charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 19.

