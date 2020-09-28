Man charged with impaired driving involving a golf cart in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces impaired driving charges following a collision involving a golf cart in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were called to a private property north of Fenelon Falls for a collision involving a golf cart around 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Jason Todish, 43, of Bowmanville, was charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 19.

