Man charged with impaired driving involving a golf cart in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A man faces impaired driving charges following a collision involving a golf cart in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday night.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were called to a private property north of Fenelon Falls for a collision involving a golf cart around 9 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Trending Stories
Jason Todish, 43, of Bowmanville, was charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 19.
Video shows Newmarket woman being pulled over and arrested for impaired driving, having no licence
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments