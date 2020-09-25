How Alberta will spend money to reduce energy sector methane emissions

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta has announced where it will spend part of the money it recently earmarked to reduce methane emissions from the oilpatch.

Environment Minister Jason Nixon says $25 million will be spent helping companies buy emissions reduction equipment.

Another $27 million will be spent helping companies find, repair and measure methane leaks.

READ MORE: Alberta government announces $10M investment in emission reduction programs

The money will come from Alberta’s levy on industrial greenhouse gas emitters, a type of carbon tax.

Nixon says the program will help reach the province’s goal of reducing methane emission by 45 per cent below 2014 levels by 2025.

Methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas, about 25 times more so than carbon dioxide.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some Global News videos about methane emissions.