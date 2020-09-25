Menu

Environment

How Alberta will spend money to reduce energy sector methane emissions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2020 6:04 pm
A 2019 file photo Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon.
A 2019 file photo Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon. Global News

Alberta has announced where it will spend part of the money it recently earmarked to reduce methane emissions from the oilpatch.

Environment Minister Jason Nixon says $25 million will be spent helping companies buy emissions reduction equipment.

Another $27 million will be spent helping companies find, repair and measure methane leaks.

READ MORE: Alberta government announces $10M investment in emission reduction programs 

The money will come from Alberta’s levy on industrial greenhouse gas emitters, a type of carbon tax.

Nixon says the program will help reach the province’s goal of reducing methane emission by 45 per cent below 2014 levels by 2025.

Methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas, about 25 times more so than carbon dioxide.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
