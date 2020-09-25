Menu

Cannabis

RCMP destroy 400 cannabis plants in Southhampton, N.B.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 12:48 pm
New Brunswick RCMP destroyed 400 cannabis plants in Southhampton, N.B., on Sept. 22-23.
New Brunswick RCMP destroyed 400 cannabis plants in Southhampton, N.B., on Sept. 22-23. West District RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP have seized and destroyed 400 cannabis plants in Southhampton, N.B., after they say an illegal growing operation was discovered.

Officers attended several fields in a wooded area in Southhampton on Sept. 22-23 and found 400 mature cannabis plants.

Police say they determined the plants were grown illegally “without obtaining the proper licence,” and were destroyed.

West District attended several fields in a wooded area in Southhampton on Sept. 22-23 and found 400 mature cannabis plants.
West District attended several fields in a wooded area in Southhampton on Sept. 22-23 and found 400 mature cannabis plants. West District RCMP

RCMP say they want to remind remind the public that cannabis is still a controlled substance.

Canadians over the age of 19 are allowed to grow up to four plants on personal property and for personal use.

