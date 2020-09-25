RCMP destroy 400 cannabis plants in Southhampton, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP have seized and destroyed 400 cannabis plants in Southhampton, N.B., after they say an illegal growing operation was discovered.

Officers attended several fields in a wooded area in Southhampton on Sept. 22-23 and found 400 mature cannabis plants.

Police say they determined the plants were grown illegally “without obtaining the proper licence,” and were destroyed.

RCMP say they want to remind remind the public that cannabis is still a controlled substance.

Canadians over the age of 19 are allowed to grow up to four plants on personal property and for personal use.

