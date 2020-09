Ontario’s move to scrap out-of-country health insurance was wrong, court rules

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — An Ontario court has ordered the province to reinstate an out-of-country health insurance program it cancelled at the beginning of the year.

The Superior Court of Justice has ruled that the government’s move to eliminate the Out of Country Travellers’ Program violates the portability pillar of the Canada Health Act.

The province announced plans to axe the program in spring of 2019, following a six-day consultation period, saying it was costly and provided little value to taxpayers.

Read more: Snowbirds file challenge against cuts to OHIP travel insurance

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said the province spent $2.8 million to administer approximately $9 million in claim payments through the program every year.

The program covered out-of-country inpatient services up to $400 per day for a higher level of care, and up to $50 per day for emergency outpatient and doctor services.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Snowbirds Association, which represents those who winter in warmer parts of the world, challenged the move, calling it an “egregious violation” of the Canada Health Act.

The group is applauding the court’s decision, while a spokeswoman for Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.