Comments

Canada

Toyota plants in Cambridge, Woodstock resume production

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 4:27 pm
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Assembly plant at Cambridge, Ont.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Assembly plant at Cambridge, Ont. The Canadian Press Images/Stephen C. Host

Employees at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada’s plants in Cambridge and Woodstock are back online.

A spokesperson for the company told Global News that the two plants in Cambridge began production again on Wednesday and that the third in Woodstock would fire up again on Thursday.

Read more: Parts shortage halts production at Toyota plants in Cambridge, Woodstock

Michael Bouliane said the plants were initially closed on Tuesday because of a shortage from a supplier.

“The temporary suspension of production is the result of a delay in our parts supply chain and has affected our North, South and West plants (in Cambridge and Woodstock),” he told Global News in an email.

This is the second time this year production has halted at the two Canadian Toyota plants.

Read more: Employee of Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., tests positive for coronavirus

In March, production was halted after employees at the Cambridge plant tested positive for the coronavirus.

Production resumed in May after Toyota said it implemented new measures, which include facility access screening procedures, additional physical distancing and physical barriers, and enhanced sanitization procedures.

