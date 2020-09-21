2 suspects sought following assault in downtown Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking two suspects following an assault early Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., a man walking on Kent Street West at William Street became involved in an altercation with two other men.

Police say the victim reported being pushed to the ground and assaulted. The victim suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

One suspect is described as one being 18 to 20 years old and tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark jogging pants and orange Converse running shoes.

The other suspect is described as short with a stocky build, orange hooded sweatshirt, jeans with a reflective stripe and a tattoo of two teardrops on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information about this incident contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

