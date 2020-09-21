Menu

Crime

2 suspects sought following assault in downtown Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 12:18 pm
Police in Lindsay seek two suspects following an early morning assault on Saturday.
Police in Lindsay seek two suspects following an early morning assault on Saturday.

Police are seeking two suspects following an assault early Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., a man walking on Kent Street West at William Street became involved in an altercation with two other men.

Police say the victim reported being pushed to the ground and assaulted. The victim suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Read more: Lindsay, Ont., police seek suspect following break-in, attack with crowbar

One suspect is described as one being 18 to 20 years old and tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark jogging pants and orange Converse running shoes.

Trending Stories

The other suspect is described as short with a stocky build, orange hooded sweatshirt, jeans with a reflective stripe and a tattoo of two teardrops on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information about this incident contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

