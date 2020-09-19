Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Motorcyclist dead after colliding with pickup truck west of Brussels, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 19, 2020 2:10 pm
OPP say Morris Road and Clyde Line will be closed near the intersection for the next several hours.
OPP say Morris Road and Clyde Line will be closed near the intersection for the next several hours. OPP/Twitter

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a motorcyclist.

Police say they responded to the collision around 10:13 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Morris Road and Clyde Line.

A motorcycle and a pickup truck collided at the intersection and the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital by ambulance, police say. They were later pronounced dead. The name of the deceased has yet to be released.

OPP say investigations are ongoing, and Morris Road and Clyde Line will be closed near the intersection for the next several hours.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

