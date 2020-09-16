Belleville police asking for information about now-fatal truck rollover on Highway 2

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police are still looking for information about a serious collision that left three people injured, and led to the death of a fourth person earlier this week.

Belleville police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Highway 2 east of Elmwood Drive Sunday around 2 p.m. to respond to a serious crash.

Police say a pickup truck with four occupants was in the eastbound lanes when it lost control and rolled over a number of times, shearing off a section of the vehicle on a utility pole before coming to a stop.

Firefighters had to extricate the four people trapped in the vehicle. Three of them were transported to Kingston General Hosptial with serious injuries and a fourth was sent to Belleville General Hospital with less serious injuries.

Police said Wednesday that one of the people sent to Kingston has since died, 49-year-old Jennifer Vanhooser of Quinte West.

The two other occupants sent to Kingston remain in hospital with serious injuries, while the fourth was treated and released from Belleville General Hospital.

Investigators are still seeking witnesses to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Brad Stitt at bstitt@police.belleville.on.ca or (613) 966-0882 ext. 2121.