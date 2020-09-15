Author sues hockey legend Lanny McDonald over ‘unexpected decision’ not to publish book

Send this page to someone via email

Bestselling author Kirstie McLellan Day is suing hockey legend Lanny McDonald over his decision not to proceed with the publication of a book on which they were collaborating.

In a statement issued Tuesday, McLellan Day said she was delighted to work with the former Calgary Flames forward and Hockey Hall of Famer on his life story but ended up suing him on Aug. 14 for breach of contract.

“Unfortunately, after the final manuscript we worked collaboratively on was completed, Mr. McDonald made the unexpected decision to not continue with the publication of the book,” she said.

“After Lanny and I were unable to find a path forward and get the book published, I had no choice but to start legal proceedings.”

McLellan Day, who has written seven books on former NHL players, said she has “nothing but respect” for the hockey legend, adding that they have written a wonderful book together.

“It is important to me that everyone gets to read it, and I hope we can reach a mutually beneficial outcome,” she said. Tweet This

Jason Holowachuk, McLellan Day’s lawyer, said the two started working on the book in early 2019.

“Since writing began last year, Mr. McDonald was integrally involved throughout the development and approval of the manuscript, including its focus, tone and content, but then made the sudden decision to not continue to publication,” he said.

“Ms. Day has tried to find a way forward so that the manuscript can be published, but Mr. McDonald will not agree to any of the options presented to date.”

Global News reached out to McDonald and will update this story if and when a response is received.

The case is set to be heard in Calgary court on Friday.

