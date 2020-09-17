Okanagan weather: Weekend to feature relief from wildfire smoke

Send this page to someone via email

With thick smoke from wildfires in the western United States coating Okanagan skies this week, relief is on the way heading into the weekend.

For Thursday, though, sunshine and smoke will stick around, with temperatures returning to the mid-20s in the afternoon.

The change will begin on Friday, as an upper trough arrives with clouds and a chance of showers later in the day.

The mercury should manage to make it into the mid-20s before a cooler, northwesterly flow starts to cut off the main smoke feed from the south and helps bring in cleaner air.

Showers are likely in the Okanagan on Saturday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

The flushing of smoke will continue into the weekend, with a chance of showers helping clear the sky out on Saturday as well.

Daytime highs will drop into the low 20s on Saturday and Sunday, as more sunshine returns to finish the weekend.

Afternoon temperatures will sit in the low 20s into the work week ahead under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

