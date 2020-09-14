Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with uttering threats, assault with weapon

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 2:38 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man is accused of uttering threats and assault with a weapon. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, following an altercation over a vehicle on Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service says the man attended a residence and blamed the victim for his vehicle being towed from the residence.

During an argument the man allegedly threatened to kill the victim, police said.

Read more: Peterborough man accused of theft, resisting arrest at Walmart

Later Friday, the man allegedly threatened the victim with a weapon.

Police were called and investigated and arrested the man.

Michael MacKenzie age, 25, was charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, breach of probation and failing to comply with a weapons prohibition.

He was held in custody for a court appearance on Saturday.

Assault on Peterborough police officers up by 243%

