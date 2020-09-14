Peterborough man charged with uttering threats, assault with weapon

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, following an altercation over a vehicle on Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service says the man attended a residence and blamed the victim for his vehicle being towed from the residence.

During an argument the man allegedly threatened to kill the victim, police said.

Later Friday, the man allegedly threatened the victim with a weapon.

Police were called and investigated and arrested the man.

Michael MacKenzie age, 25, was charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, breach of probation and failing to comply with a weapons prohibition.

He was held in custody for a court appearance on Saturday.