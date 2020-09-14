Victim identified in fatal collision involving dump truck east of Haliburton

OPP have identified the victim of a fatal collision involving a passenger vehicle and a dump truck east of Haliburton on Friday afternoon.
According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 2:20 p.m. emergency crews responded to a collision on Loop Road in Highlands East Township, about 30 kilometres southeast of village of Haliburton, or a few kilometres north of the hamlet of Tory Hill.
Police say a passenger vehicle attempted to conduct a U-turn on the road when it was struck by a southbound dump truck.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. A post-mortem examination is scheduled.
On Monday, police identified the victim as Danny Linkert, 58, from Highlands East.
The investigation is ongoing, OPP stated Monday afternoon.
