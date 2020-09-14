Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Victim identified in fatal collision involving dump truck east of Haliburton

By Greg Davis Global News
OPP say a Highland East man died following a collision between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck on Friday.
OPP say a Highland East man died following a collision between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck on Friday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP have identified the victim of a fatal collision involving a passenger vehicle and a dump truck east of Haliburton on Friday afternoon.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 2:20 p.m. emergency crews responded to a collision on Loop Road in Highlands East Township, about 30 kilometres southeast of village of Haliburton, or a few kilometres north of the hamlet of Tory Hill.

Read more: Body of North York man recovered after canoe carrying family capsizes on lake near Minden: OPP

Police say a passenger vehicle attempted to conduct a U-turn on the road when it was struck by a southbound dump truck.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. A post-mortem examination is scheduled.

Trending Stories

On Monday, police identified the victim as Danny Linkert, 58, from Highlands East.

The investigation is ongoing, OPP stated Monday afternoon. 

A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CollisionFatal CollisionHaliburtonHaliburton CountyDump TruckHaliburton HighlandsHighlands EastDanny Linkert
Flyers
More weekly flyers