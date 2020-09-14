Victim identified in fatal collision involving dump truck east of Haliburton

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have identified the victim of a fatal collision involving a passenger vehicle and a dump truck east of Haliburton on Friday afternoon.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 2:20 p.m. emergency crews responded to a collision on Loop Road in Highlands East Township, about 30 kilometres southeast of village of Haliburton, or a few kilometres north of the hamlet of Tory Hill.

Police say a passenger vehicle attempted to conduct a U-turn on the road when it was struck by a southbound dump truck.

Loop Road will be closed to through traffic between Farr Road and HWY 118 while the OPP investigates. Please be prepared to detour and plan your route accordingly. https://t.co/PGglRHMfUg pic.twitter.com/k1XnhIJZR3 — Highlands East (@highlands_east) September 11, 2020

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. A post-mortem examination is scheduled.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Danny Linkert, 58, from Highlands East.

The investigation is ongoing, OPP stated Monday afternoon.

