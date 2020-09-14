Manitoba spends millions on recycling amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is providing $10 million toward recycling and waste diversion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard says Manitobans are spending more time at home and that could mean an increase in waste or recyclables.

“We want to be sure that in these difficult times we don’t lose focus on our responsibility to reduce our waste and continue to divert items from our landfills as much as possible,” Guillemard said in a provincial release.

Guillemard says the province doesn’t want to lose focus on its responsibility to reduce waste and continue to divert items from landfills as much as possible.

The government continues to encourage blue box recycling through almost $7 million in recycling rebates, and to support diverting organic waste from landfills with up to $620,000 available for private and public compost facilities.

