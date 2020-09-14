Fire leads to evacuation of 20 nearby residents in Truro, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight fire engulfed a commercial building in downtown Truro, N.S., and forced around 20 residents in nearby buildings to evacuate.

Truro fire chief Blois Currie says crews arrived to the scene on Prince Street just after 11:15 p.m. on Sunday and found “heavy black smoke coming out of the building.”

Currie says crews were quickly pulled out of the building due to safety and started a defensive attack on the fire.

(Video caption: A fire engulfed a commercial building in downtown Truro, N.S., on Sept. 13. Submitted by Steve Currie.)

The first step was ensuring that six propane tanks in the back of the building were kept cool.

There were around 45 crew members on scene, including crews from Bible Hill, Salmon River, Cobequid, Brookfield and Hilden.

Currie says the building contained five to six businesses and is now a “total loss.”

Canadian Red Cross says it arranged emergency lodging for those in need, who were displaced from neighboring buildings.

It also says there were no injuries from the fire.

According to Truro Fire, the flames weren’t fully put out until 7 a.m. Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and Currie says investigators will be on scene once it is safe.

