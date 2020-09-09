Menu

Traffic

2 Manitoba weekend speeders each handed almost $1,000 in fines

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 1:49 pm
This driver was busted by Manitoba RCMP on Saturday for speeding near St. Laurent.
This driver was busted by Manitoba RCMP on Saturday for speeding near St. Laurent. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are raising concerns about excessive speeding on the province’s roads.

A pair of incidents over the weekend landed two drivers — each of whom earned almost $1,000 in fines and a handful of other penalties — in serious trouble for unsafe driving.

The first incident took place early Saturday morning, just after 1 a.m., on Highway 59 in the RM of East St. Paul.

RCMP said the 22-year-old driver — who told officers he was “in a hurry to get home” — was clocked at 171 km/h in a 100 zone.

Police said the man was also found to be driving while impaired.

He was handed a $979 ticket for speeding, a serious offence notice and a three-month licence suspension, and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Later that morning, around 9:40 a.m., RCMP pulled over a driver on Highway 6 near St. Laurent.

The 24-year-old, police said, told officers she didn’t want to be late for work — which started at 8 p.m.

The driver, who was clocked at 172 km/h in a $100 zone, was given a $992 speeding fine and a serious offence notice.

