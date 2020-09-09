2 Manitoba weekend speeders each handed almost $1,000 in fines

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are raising concerns about excessive speeding on the province’s roads.

A pair of incidents over the weekend landed two drivers — each of whom earned almost $1,000 in fines and a handful of other penalties — in serious trouble for unsafe driving.

The first incident took place early Saturday morning, just after 1 a.m., on Highway 59 in the RM of East St. Paul.

RCMP said the 22-year-old driver — who told officers he was “in a hurry to get home” — was clocked at 171 km/h in a 100 zone.

Police said the man was also found to be driving while impaired.

He was handed a $979 ticket for speeding, a serious offence notice and a three-month licence suspension, and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Later that morning, around 9:40 a.m., RCMP pulled over a driver on Highway 6 near St. Laurent.

The 24-year-old, police said, told officers she didn’t want to be late for work — which started at 8 p.m.

The driver, who was clocked at 172 km/h in a $100 zone, was given a $992 speeding fine and a serious offence notice.

