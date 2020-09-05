Part of Gainsborough Road shut down after fatal cyclist-vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A cyclist is dead after a serious collision on Gainsborough Road in London, Ont.

Officials say the incident happened around 11:35 a.m. in the area of Gainsborough Road and Prince of Wales Gate, and involved a cyclist and a vehicle.

London police have since closed Gainsborough Road between Hyde Park and Denfield roads.

Read more: Cyclist killed in Thursday night crash in east London

The 77-year-old male cyclist was struck and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead, police say.

The 58-year-old male driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police are unsure when the road will reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

1:48 Young cyclist dead in Mississauga crash with transport truck Young cyclist dead in Mississauga crash with transport truck