Part of Gainsborough Road shut down after fatal cyclist-vehicle crash

A cyclist is dead after a serious collision on Gainsborough Road in London, Ont.
Officials say the incident happened around 11:35 a.m. in the area of Gainsborough Road and Prince of Wales Gate, and involved a cyclist and a vehicle.
London police have since closed Gainsborough Road between Hyde Park and Denfield roads.
The 77-year-old male cyclist was struck and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead, police say.
The 58-year-old male driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Police are unsure when the road will reopen.
The investigation is ongoing.
More to come.
